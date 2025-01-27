COMING SOON: 2024 Annual Highlights of Results from the International Space Station

The 2024 Annual Highlights of Results from the International Space Station is coming soon. This new edition contains updated bibliometric analyses, a list of all the publications documented in fiscal year 2024, and synopses of the most recent and recognized scientific findings from investigations conducted on the space station. These investigations are sponsored by NASA and all international partners – CSA (Canadian Space Agency), ESA (European Space Agency), JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency), and the State Space Corporation Roscosmos (Roscosmos) – for the advancement of science, technology, and education.

Dr. Dmitry Oleynikov remotely operates a surgical robot aboard the Space Station using controls at the Virtual Incision offices in Lincoln, Nebraska. Robotic Surgery Tech Demo tests techniques for performing a simulated surgical procedure in microgravity using a miniature surgical robot that can be remotely controlled from Earth. Credits: University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Between Oct. 1, 2023, and Sept. 30, 2024, more than 350 publications were reported. With approximately 40% of the research produced in collaboration between more than two countries and almost 80% of the high-impact studies published in the past seven years, station has continued to generate compelling and influential science above national and global standards since 2010.

The results achieved from station research provide insights that advance the commercialization of space and benefit humankind.

Some of the findings presented in this edition include:

Improved machine learning algorithms to detect space debris (Italian Space Agency)

(Italian Space Agency) Visuospatial processing before and after spaceflight (CSA)

before and after spaceflight (CSA) Metabolic changes during fasting intervals in astronauts (ESA)

in astronauts (ESA) Vapor bubble production for the improvement of thermal systems (NASA)

for the improvement of thermal systems (NASA) The survival of microorganisms in space (Roscosmos)

in space (Roscosmos) Immobilization of particles for the development of optical materials (JAXA)

The content in the Annual Highlights of Results from the International Space Station has been reviewed and approved by the International Space Station Program Science Forum, a team of scientists and administrators representing NASA and international partners that are dedicated to planning, improving, and communicating the research operated on the space station.

