The Airspace Operations and Safety Program (AOSP) enables safe, sustainable, and efficient aviation transportation operations to benefit the flying public and ensure the global competitiveness of the U.S. aviation industry. We are transforming the future of aviation into a digital, federated, and service-oriented architecture that fosters the growth of safe airspace for all users.

By partnering with FAA, academia, safety experts, operators, manufacturers, municipalities, and other government agencies, we facilitate the integration of new aviation technologies, ensure airspace access for new entrants, and champion the success of increasingly autonomous operations. At AOSP, safety is at the heart of everything we do. We stand firm in our unwavering commitment to the safe integration of these vehicles.

AOSP Approach:

Efficient, Sustainable Aviation Operations

Seamless Integration of Heterogeneous and Emergent Aviation

Prognostic In-Time Aviation Safety Management System of Future Operations

System Level Autonomy for Aviation Operations, Vehicle Command and Control Systems, and Safety

Meet the diversity, density, and complexity challenges of future aviation

