Computational Materials Engineering for Lunar Metals Welding
- Azadeh Haghighi
University of Illinois, Chicago
Weld-ASSIST: Weldability Assessment for In-Space Conditions using a Digital Twin
- Wei Li
University of Texas at Dallas
Integrated Computational Materials Modelling Framework for Investigating the Process-Structure-Property Linkage of the Lunar Metal Welding with Internal Defects
Passive Lunar Dust Control through Advanced Materials and Surface Engineering
- SungWoo Nam
University of California, Irvine
Deformable Crumpled Nano-ball Coatings with Adaptable Adhesion and Mechanical Energy Absorption for Lunar Dust Mitigation
- Chih-Hao Chang
University of Texas at Austin
Engineering the Adhesion Mechanisms of Hierarchical Dust-Mitigating Nanostructures
- Lei Zhai
University of Central Florida
Studying Passive Dust Mitigation on Anisotropic Structured Surface
- Min Zou
University of Arkansas, Fayetteville
Developing High-Performance Bioinspired Surface Textures for Repelling Lunar Dust