ESI24 Li Quadchart

Wei Li

University of Texas at Dallas

Internal defects are always formed in laser welding process due to the keyhole instability, molten pool collapse, and rapid solidification. The extreme lunar environment complicates the reliable implementation of welding, thereby enhancing the welding defects formation. The welding defects are critical material barriers preventing the metal components from Moon exploration. Professor Wei Li’s team will establish an integrated computational materials modelling framework to study the process-structure-property linkage of laser welding under the lunar conditions. The research is emphasized on modelling the internal defects (void, lack of fusion) formed in the lunar laser welding by fully considering the reduced gravity, large temperature change, and extreme vacuum on the Moon surface, and predicting the influence of internal defects on the material and mechanical properties of welding joint.

