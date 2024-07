Space ROS is an open-source software framework, derived from ROS 2, which was created to be compatible with the demands of safety-critical space robotics applications. NASA is looking to expand the Space ROS repository with new higher fidelity demonstration environments and additional capabilities.

Award: $10,000 in total prizes

Open Date: July 18, 2024

Close Date: September 11, 2024

For more information, visit: https://www.freelancer.com/contest/2417552