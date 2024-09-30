Aerospace Medicine Clerkship montage of images NASA

The application window for the April 2025 session is open. The next available session will convene Monday, March 31- Friday, April 25. Applications for the April 2025 session will close on Monday, December 2, 2024 at 1159 CT.

If you have read the FAQ and still have questions, don’t hesitate to get in touch with me via email at amy.n.honors@nasa.gov, as hybrid work schedules are in place at JSC, and office phones may be manned sporadically until further notice.​

When submitting your application, electronic submissions are strongly preferred. Please refer to the instructions in the application document and ensure that you are using a secure encrypted platform that may require a password or code to access upon receipt. (O365 is the preferred encryption platform, and if your institution has a similar platform, this may be used as well). Not encrypted applications will not be accepted and must be deleted immediately to adhere to NASA JSC policies to protect and handle your PII accordingly. Also, please confirm application receipt and do not assume your application has been received unless confirmed via email by Amy Honors.

Work Tour Description

The four-week Aerospace Medicine Clerkship is offered twice annually during April and October at the Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center (located in Houston, TX) and typically begins the first Monday and concludes on the last Friday of the month. The clerkship involves formal lectures on space medicine topics and issues, familiarization with the medical aspects of International Space Station operations, design, and function as well as Exploration Medical Capability for deep space exploration. Clerkship participants are required to complete a research project and scientific poster with an accompanying 250 word abstract in a current focus area of space medicine, which will be presented in an open forum poster session for not only the JSC Space Medicine Operations and clinical community, but other interested divisions/elements at JSC.

Eligibility Requirements

Interested persons must be a US Citizen (or hold dual citizenship to include the US)

The MINIMUM educational requirement is to be in your final year of medical school. (residents and attending physicians are eligible to apply)

Must have an interest in Aerospace Medicine and plan to apply in future career goals

Application and Selection Process

All applicants must include the following:

Application

Statement of Interest

Curriculum vitae (CV)

A letter of good standing and recommendation from the school or institution and an official transcript (or diploma if applicable) from the medical school is required.

Applications are due June 1st for the October clerkship and December 1st for the April clerkship.

Upon completion of the application period, a maximum of 20 students will be selected for each of the clerkships by a committee of NASA flight surgeons and other Space Medicine Training and or Clinical Operations team members.

Selection is based upon demonstrated interest and career goals involving Aerospace Medicine, academic standing, the content of a Dean’s recommendation (or direct supervisor if graduated) *, research, and work experience.

* Letter can be from the medical school Dean or Departmental Dean. Supervisor letter would apply to those beyond the 4th year and can provide their diploma.

Application File Download Aerospace Medicine Clerkship Application





Aerospace Medicine Clerkship group picture at JSC Neutral Buoyancy Lab NASA

You must send your application package via a secure email platform. Many institutions have a secure email platform in which I will create an account/password to access your attachments. Please do not submit your application via regular email as I cannot open them and they will be deleted.

***The email platform MUST be secure/encrypted to comply with NASA/JSC policies to protect your Private Identifiable Information (PII) and in order for your application to be accepted.***

If you find it necessary to Mail your application, please use USPS or a courier to send your application to:

Amy N. Honors

NASA Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center

Mail Code SD222

2101 NASA Parkway

Houston, Texas 77058

Logistics of the Clerkship

All costs incurred during the clerkship are your responsibility. NASA JSC or KBR provides no monies for the clerkship.

If selected, to assist with lodging, you will be supplied with access to our local JSC Housing Co-Op as well as recommendations for local hotels, extended stays, and areas to target for AirBnB and VRBO, etc.

You will be supplied with a computer to be used for research purposes only, and access to several collaborative work areas on-site at JSC.

Participants are responsible for their transportation during the clerkship. Participants are also encouraged to carpool with other clerks.

Aerospace Medicine Clerkship participant view altitude chamber at NASA NBL. NASA

During The Clerkship

During the clerkship, you will be exposed to a variety of space medicine topics given in presentations, lectures, and tours, such as the medical equipment available to crew members in space, space physiology, radiation monitoring, tours of the training facilities, etc. The daily activities will include both presentations and tours, as well as time for you to work on your project. The schedules are always subject to change. You will be present/available M-F 8:00 am – 5:00 pm. (40 hrs/week) and no required activities scheduled on the weekends.

This clerkship is considered an educational/research clerkship and is non-clinical. Therefore, contact/interaction with patients during the clerkship should not be expected.

Point of Contact

Amy Honors 281-483-7050

Additional Resources for Aerospace Medicine

Below are additional resources for Aerospace Medicine knowledge and networking, some of which may also provide opportunities for non-U.S. citizens.**

Clerkship FAQ's

Aerospace Medicine Clerkship FAQ’s (PDF, 190KB)