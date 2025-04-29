In the Starlight: Jason Phillips’ Unexpected Path to Johnson Procurement

Sometimes an unexpected turn in a carefully planned career path leads to surprising opportunities for growth and exciting new experiences. For Jason Phillips, that turn steered toward NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.

Official portrait of Jason Phillips. NASA/Bill Stafford

Phillips joined the U.S. Air Force in 1994 and planned to serve for at least 20 years, but in 2010—while preparing for a third deployment after 14 years of service—he found himself facing a medical separation from the military. “In a very short amount of time I had to figure out next steps for a career and lifestyle that no longer involved being an active duty servicemember,” he said.

Thanks to a special hiring authority obtained by Peterson Air Force Base’s Office of Procurement, Phillips was able to transition to the civil service and apply his experience as an Air Force contracting officer to a new role. Phillips returned home to Houston and shifted from a Defense Department job to NASA as a contract specialist, spending his first 10 years at Johnson supporting all aspects of the Center Operations Directorate. He was then tasked with the challenge of serving as a lead contracting officer within Johnson’s procurement office for the International Space Station Program.

Phillips currently leads a team of highly skilled acquisition professionals who support a variety of contracts that sustain the International Space Station’s operations, maximize science conducted aboard the orbiting laboratory, and pave the way for a seamless transition to commercial low Earth orbit destinations. He oversees the team’s daily work, which includes strategic planning and acquisition of contracts valued at more than $21 billion. Specifically, the team handles NASA’s Cargo Resupply Services contracts, a cooperative agreement with the Center for the Advancement of Science in Space, and the Research, Engineering & Mission Integration Services-2 contract.

Jason Phillips (left) and Johnson Office of Procurement colleagues attend a National Contract Management Association conference at the Gilruth Center in 2016. NASA/James Blair

“I am responsible for providing high-quality procurement products, services, and support to ensure that executive and technical customer needs are met and exceeded while maintaining compliance with applicable statutes, regulations, and guidelines,” he said. That work has included modifying the program’s original acquisition strategy to minimize delays, target cost savings, and emphasize critical infrastructure and services such as the Environmental Control and Life Support Systems aboard the space station.

Phillips enjoys seeing the direct impact of his work. “This career field almost always allows me to see the fruits of my labor, whether I am procuring office supplies and equipment or managing construction projects,” he said, noting that the remodeling of Johnson’s building 20 was his first project at the center. He is also proud to have supported the career progression of fellow procurement professionals and technical staff. “It’s a nod to those who came before me and provided me with their leadership and technical knowledge of procurement.”

Jason Phillips received an Individual Contribution Award for continuous support in Johnson’s Office of Procurement from NASA Assistant Administrator for Procurement Karla Jackson in 2022. NASA/Robert Markowitz

Phillips said that staying humble and accountable is key to finding mission-focused solutions that benefit everyone. He also cautioned against making assumptions. “The people around you are very willing to offer thoughts and insights into a solution to your problem,” he said. “There is so much knowledge to be gained by listening.”

He encourages the Artemis Generation to seek opportunities to expand their technical knowledge and grow professionally. “Help yourself so that you may help others.”