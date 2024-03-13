Engaging Students at Gallery Opening

Event Coordinator Wyatt Clark, left, and NASA Glenn NextGen Ambassador Emily Armbrust, right, talk with students about internships and the upcoming total solar eclipse. Credit: NASA/Kelly DiFrancesco

On Feb. 23, NASA’s Glenn Research Center representatives were on hand to help celebrate the ribbon cutting and opening of Great Lakes Science Center’s Cleveland Creates Gallery. The gallery highlights the extraordinary breakthroughs being made by the city of Cleveland’s diverse industries.

During the opening, several hundred middle and high school students and museum visitors stopped by a NASA Glenn information table to learn more about NASA’s internship programs and the agency’s upcoming presence at the Total Eclipse Fest 2024, April 6–8.

NASA’s Glenn Research Center engineer Erin Rezich was featured in Great Lakes Science Center’s Cleveland Creates Gallery and Emerging Tech Expo for her work with NASA’s Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover, or VIPER. Credit: Ken Blaze/Great Lakes Science Center

Glenn aerospace engineer Erin Rezich, who is featured in the gallery, participated in an afternoon panel discussion with other contributors. She shared insights on her career at NASA, mentors who inspired her, and words of advice for the several hundred middle and high school students in attendance.