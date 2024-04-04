Suggested Searches

NASA Noise Prediction Tool Supports Users in Air Taxi Industry

Teresa Whiting

NASA Armstrong Public Affairs Specialist

Apr 04, 2024
Article
A silver aircraft model with eight propellors hovers in this image with green circles showing the motion of air moving around the propellor and blue waves flowing below showing the motion of air coming from the propellors down to the ground.
The results from a NASA software tool called OVERFLOW, used to model the flow of air around aircraft, are shown in this image.
NASA

Several air taxi companies are using a NASA-developed computer software tool to predict aircraft noise and aerodynamic performance. This tool allows manufacturers working in fields related to NASA’s Advanced Air Mobility mission to see early in the aircraft development process how design elements like propellors or wings would perform. This saves the industry time and money when making potential design modifications.

This NASA computer code, called “OVERFLOW,” performs calculations to predict fluid flows such as air, and the pressures, forces, moments, and power requirements that come from the aircraft. Since these fluid flows contribute to aircraft noise, improved predictions can help engineers design quieter models. Manufacturers can integrate the code with their own aircraft modeling programs to run different scenarios, quantifying performance and efficiency, and visually interpreting how the airflow behaves on and around the vehicle. These interpretations can come forward in a variety of colors representing these behaviors.

This computer program is available to industry for U.S. release via the software.nasa.gov website.

A silver aircraft model with six propellors hovers in this image and is covered in red, green, yellow, and blue colors showing the motion of air moving around the aircraft. The blue propellors show the blades are in motion.
An OVERFLOW modeling image from the manufacturer Joby Aviation.
Joby Aviation
A yellow aircraft model with six propellors is shown in motion in this image as it hovers. Silver waves come off of the aircraft propellors to show it in motion.
An OVERFLOW modeling image from the manufacturer Wisk.
Wisk
A silver aircraft model with six propellors hovers in this image with blue and red streaks as well as silver are moving off of the aircraft showing the propellors in motion as air is flown off of the aircraft propellors.
An OVERFLOW modeling image from the manufacturer Archer Aviation.
Archer Aviation

