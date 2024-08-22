NASA Composite Manufacturing Initiative Gains Two New Members

An automated fiber placement machine on an industrial robot is seen at Fives Machining Systems Inc. Fives is one of the new partners joining a NASA project that explores ways to speed up the production of composite aircraft. Fives Machining Systems Inc.

Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation and Fives Machining Systems Inc. have joined 20 other organizations to support NASA’s Hi-Rate Composite Aircraft Manufacturing (HiCAM) project.

The project is addressing industry’s needs to meet growing demand for air travel, replace aging airliners, and secure U.S. competitiveness in the commercial aircraft industry.

NASA and its partners are collaborating and sharing costs to increase the manufacturing rate for aircraft components made from composite (nonmetallic) materials. Gulfstream and Fives are the newest members in a public-private partnership called the Advanced Composites Consortium.

Advanced Composites Consortium

Members of the Consortium have significant and unique expertise in aircraft design, manufacturing, certification, testing, and tool development, with the new members bringing important new insights and capabilities to the team.

“By partnering with U.S. industry, academia, and regulators, we’ll increase the likelihood of impacting the next generation of transports,” said Richard Young, manager for NASA’s HiCAM project, which oversees the consortium.

The team is currently competing concepts to determine which technologies will have the greatest impact on manufacturing rates. Once the most promising concepts are selected, they’ll be demonstrated at full scale.

The project and Advanced Composites Consortium contribute to NASA’s Sustainable Flight National Partnership by enabling broader use of lightweight composite airframes, which will reduce fuel consumption and carbon emissions, improving air quality and the environment.

HiCAM is managed under NASA’s Advanced Air Vehicles Program.