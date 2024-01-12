January 15th, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is a federal holiday designated as the National Day of Service. For the month of January, we will be celebrating OSBP in the Community! Join us as we spotlight how our advocacy extends beyond our commitment to small businesses.

Truphelia M. Parker- Program Specialist, NASA Headquarters

What organization do you volunteer with? Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) Minority Student Academic Achievement Committee (MSAAC)



Why did you choose to volunteer with this organization? I am the product of the Columbus Public School System in Ohio and a life-long supporter of public education. I come from a family committed to justice and social change. As a parent of two sons, I serve as their advocate and as the MSAAC Vice Chair and MSAAC Delegate for my son’s schools, I can do the same for more than 80K+ students in Loudoun County. Many parents do not know how to advocate for their children nor that they have the right to. My role is to help provide guidance, resources, and support in a family’s education journey.



What does volunteering mean to you? “It takes a village to raise a child” is a proverb that means a community of people must interact positively with children them to experience and grow in a safe and healthy environment. That is what volunteering means to me. Making a conscious decision to be a part of “the village” and positively impact change.



Naeemah A. Lee- Program Specialist, NASA Headquarters

What organization do you volunteer with? Meals on Wheels



Why did you choose to volunteer with this organization? My faith and heart is dedicated to serving others that are in need. Volunteering with meals on wheels allows me to bring healthy food to seniors who are living independently without family and that are not mobile.



What does volunteering mean to you? Volunteering is a voluntary act of an individual freely giving time to help the community.



Robert O. Betts- Small Business Specialist, ITPO/Langley Research Center

What organization do you volunteer with? York County VA Board of Elections



Why did you choose to volunteer this organization? Following the lead of my mother. She volunteered for years serving as a local election official in our hometown. She always felt it was so important as an American to exercise your right to vote.



What does volunteering mean to you? Volunteering to work at the election polls has been a very rewarding experience and gives me the opportunity to give back to my community and country. My wife volunteers at the polls too so it gives me an opportunity to serve with her. I also think it has set a good example for our kids on the importance of exercising your right to vote and volunteering.



Djaataa Onanuga- Small Business Specialist, Goddard Space Flight Center

What organization do you volunteer with? Lake Arbor Foundation

