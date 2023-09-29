Honoring Hispanic Heritage Month: Patriot Construction Supports NASA Ames Research Center

In celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month, the NASA Office of Small Business Programs (OSBP) is highlighting the contributions made by Hispanic-owned businesses to NASA’s mission. Through collaborative efforts, Patriot Construction, Inc. has played a pivotal role in the enhancement and maintenance of NASA’s Ames Research Center in California. They have worked on the N244 Seismic Risk Reduction, Restore Reliability of Main Switchboard for Agency Telecom Gateway N254, Historic Preservation of Building 025 Phase 2 of 2, and the N258 Hyperwall Room Remodeling.

This outdoor display of the Unitary Plan Wind Tunnel (UPWT), on DeFrance Ave at Ames Research Center, was updated in August 2023. The display will inform the visiting public of the contributions this National Historic Landmark has made to the Nation’s aeronautical research.

The projects Patriot have been involved in, Buildings N244, N254, N258 are critical buildings to NASA missions. The Restore Reliability of Main Switchboard for Agency Telecom Gateway N254 project is an upgrade to their main switchboard. This building is an essential 24/7 operation that holds the Security Operations Center (SOC) which is the nerve center for detection and monitoring of security incidents for the Agency.

The N258 Hyperwall Room Remodeling is a dedicated space equipped with a hyperwall, accessible to all users NASA Supercomputer users. The Supercomputer is available to every mission directorate in NASA. Additionally, the hyperwall significantly increases efficiency, allowing wind tunnel personnel to conduct analyses more quickly.

The Historic Preservation of Building 025 Phase 2 of 2 is a historical building which NASA is restoring to make it ready for occupancy. Building 025 has not received maintenance since the Navy’s departure in 1998. In accordance with the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA), NASA, as a federal agency, has a responsibility to preserve and maintain the historical integrity of all properties under its jurisdiction. The N244 Seismic Risk Reduction project is a proactive initiative aimed at ensuring the safety of all personnel within building N244 during earthquakes.

As we honor hispanic heritage, Patriot’s partnership with NASA exemplifies the incredible achievements that can be realized when diverse talents unite in pursuit of technological advancement.

Editor: Maliya Malik, NASA Office Of Small Business Programs Intern