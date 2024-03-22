The National Space Council invites you to join us for Find Your Place in Space Week.

From April 6-13, 2024 museums, science centers, companies, schools, and organizations will engage with communities across the nation to highlight all that space is, has to offer, and the benefits of space for Earth. We know that too many people are unaware of the importance of space to their everyday lives, to Earth, or know that their expertise and talents are needed in the industry. Through this effort, we want people from all communities and backgrounds to experience space and find their place in space!

Visit the Find Your Place in Space Week website, which includes:

A map and list of planned events. Our goal is for there to be events in every state and Puerto Rico.

A social media toolkit and graphics that are helpful for amplifying the importance of space online throughout the week (and beyond).

A page with an activity toolkit and online resources from across the federal departments and agencies.

Please consider hosting an event in your community. If you do, share the information with us to be added to the list of events. You can also use the list to join an event near you. Hope to see you there!