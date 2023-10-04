International and Space Law Resources

The following resources relevant to the International and Space Law Practice Group are available on this site.
Note: The information below is updated annually, and users of this web page will need to verify the accuracy of the citations and the information contained in the web links:
1. Statutes
› Acquisition of Space Science Data — 42 USC § 14713.
› Iran Nonproliferation Act of 2000 — P.L.106-178, 50 U.S.C. § 1701
› Land Remote Sensing Policy — 15 U.S.C. Chapter 82.
› Special Maritime & Territorial Jurisdiction of US — 18 U.S.C. § 7.
› Sources of Earth Science Data — 42 USC § 14715.
2. International Agreements
› United Nations Treaties regarding Outer Space →
A. International Space Station Agreements:
› Multilateral Intergovernmental Agreement — United States, Canada, European Space Agency, Japan, Russia (January 1998). →
B. International Space Station Bilateral Agreements:
› NASA-Canadian Space Agency MOU (January 1998). →
› NASA-European Space Agency MOU (January 1998). →
› NASA-Russian Space Agency MOU (January 1998). →
› NASA-Government of Japan MOU (February 1998). →
3. Presidential Directives: National Science and Technology Council Fact Sheets
› Convergence of U.S. Polar-Orbiting Operational Environmental Satellite Systems (NSTC-2, 5/05/94). →
› Landsat Remote Sensing Strategy (NSTC-3, 5/05/94). →
› National Space Policy (NSTC-8, 9/19/96). →
4. Relevant Regulations
› International Space Station Crew Code of Conduct. — 14 CFR Part 1214, Interim Rule. →
5. Relevant NASA Policies and Management Instructions
› Authority to Enter into Space Act Agreements (NPD 1050). →
6. Relevant NASA Web Sites
› NASA Export Control Program
› NASA Office of International and Interagency Relations