51 U.S.C. Sec. 50115 SOURCES OF EARTH SCIENCE DATA

51 USC Sec. 50115

Sec. 50115. Sources of Earth science data

(a) Acquisition.–The Administrator shall, to the extent possible and while satisfying the scientific or educational requirements of the Administration, and where appropriate, of other Federal agencies and scientific researchers, acquire, where cost-effective, space-based and airborne Earth remote sensing data, services, distribution, and applications from a commercial provider.

(b) Treatment as Commercial Item Under Acquisition Laws.–Acquisitions by the Administrator of the data, services, distribution, and applications referred to in subsection (a) shall be carried out in accordance with applicable acquisition laws and regulations (including chapters 137 and 140 of title 10). For purposes of such law and regulations, such data, services, distribution, and applications shall be considered to be a commercial item. Nothing in this subsection shall be construed to preclude the United States from acquiring, through contracts with commercial providers, sufficient rights in data to meet the needs of the scientific and educational community or the needs of other government activities.

(c) Safety Standards.–Nothing in this section shall be construed to prohibit the Federal Government from requiring compliance with applicable safety standards.

(d) Administration and Execution.–This section shall be carried out as part of the Commercial Remote Sensing Program at the Stennis Space Center.



Pub. L. 111-314, Subtitle V, Chapter 501, Sec. 50115, Dec. 18, 2010, 124 Stat. 3398