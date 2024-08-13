Suggested Searches

Center Director, Eva the Astronaut Join Guardians Game

Doreen Zudell

Editor

Aug 13, 2024
Article
NASA Glenn Center Director Dr. Jimmy Kenyon, second from left, stands with mascots Mustard, Eva the Astronaut, and Onion on the field after the hog dog derby.
“Mustard,” NASA Glenn Center Director Dr. Jimmy Kenyon, Eva the Astronaut mascot, and “Onion” stop for a photo after the hot dog derby at the Guardians’ game.
Credit: NASA/Kristen Parker 

NASA Glenn Research Center’s Director Dr. Jimmy Kenyon threw out the first pitch that started the game between the Cleveland Guardians and San Francisco Giants on July 7. He was joined by Glenn’s Eva the Astronaut mascot, who had a ball hanging out with the Guardians’ Slider mascot during NASA Day at Progressive Field in Cleveland.  

Employees, their families, and other Guardians fans enjoyed the first pitch and having Eva represent the center.  

An astronaut mascot and Guardians mascot pose next to each other on the baseball field.
NASA Glenn’s Eva the Astronaut mascot and the Guardians’ Slider at NASA Day at Progressive Field in Cleveland.
Credit: NASA/Kristen Parker 


