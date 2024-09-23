NASA, US Department of Education Bring STEM to After-School Programs

Office of STEM Engagement Deputy Associate Administrator Kris Brown, right, and U.S. Department of Education Deputy Secretary Cindy Marten, left, watch as a student operates a robot during a STEM event to kickoff the 21st Century Community Learning Centers NASA and U.S. Department of Education partnership, Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, at Wheatley Education Campus in Washington. Students engaged in NASA hands-on activities and an engineering design challenge. Photo Credit: (NASA/Aubrey Gemignani)

NASA and the U.S. Department of Education are teaming up to engage students in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education during after-school hours. The interagency program aims to reach approximately 1,000 students in more than 60 sites across 10 states to join the program, 21st Century Community Learning Centers.

“Together with the Education Department, NASA aims to create a brighter future for the next generation of explorers,” said NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy. “We are committed to supporting after-school programs across the country with the tools they need to engage students in the excitement of NASA. Through STEM education investments like this, we aspire to ignite curiosity, nurture potential, and inspire our nation’s future researchers and explorers, and innovators.”

On Monday, NASA and the Education Department kicked off the program at the Wheatley Education Campus in Washington. Students had an opportunity to hear about the interagency collaboration from Kris Brown, deputy associate administrator, NASA’s Office of STEM Engagement, and Cindy Marten, deputy secretary, Education Department, as well as participate in an engineering design challenge.

“The 21st Century Community Learning Centers will provide a unique opportunity to inspire students through hands-on learning and real-world problem solving,” said Brown. “By engaging with in learning opportunities with NASA scientists and engineers, students will not only develop the critical thinking and creativity needed to tackle the challenges of tomorrow, but also discover the joy of learning.”

“Through this collaboration between the U.S. Department of Education and NASA, we are unlocking limitless opportunities for students to explore, innovate, and thrive in STEM fields,” said Marten. “The 21st Century Community Learning Centers play a pivotal role in making this vision a reality by providing essential after-school programs that ignite curiosity and empower the next generation of thinkers, problem-solvers, and explorers. Together, we are shaping the future of education and space exploration, inspiring students to reach for the stars.”

NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland will provide NASA-related content and academic projects for students, in-person staff training, continuous program support, and opportunities for students to engage with NASA scientists and engineers. Through engineering design challenges, students will use their creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills to help solve real-world challenges that NASA engineers and scientists may face.

In May 2023, NASA and the Education Department signed a Memorandum of Understanding, strengthening collaboration between the two agencies, and expanding efforts to increase access to high-quality STEM and space education to students and schools across the nation. NASA Glenn signed a follow-on Space Act Agreement in 2024 to support the 21st Century Community Learning Centers. The program, managed by the Education Department and funded by Congress, is the only federal funding source dedicated exclusively to afterschool programs.

