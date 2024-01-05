NASA, SpaceX Invite Media to Crew-8 Mission Launch to Space Station

Media accreditation now is open for the launch of NASA’s eighth rotational mission of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon Endeavour spacecraft that will carry astronauts to the International Space Station for a science expedition. This mission is part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program.
Launch of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-8 mission is targeted for no earlier than mid-February from Launch Complex 39A at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
The launch will carry NASA astronauts Matthew Dominick, commander; Michael Barratt, pilot; and Jeanette Epps, mission specialist; along with Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin, mission specialist. This is the first spaceflight for Dominick, Epps, and Grebenkin, and the third spaceflight for Barratt.
Following a short handover period, astronauts from NASA’s SpaceX Crew-7 mission are scheduled for return to Earth aboard their SpaceX Dragon Endurance spacecraft.
Media accreditation deadlines for the Crew-8 launch are as follows:
- U.S. media and U.S. citizens representing international media organizations must apply by 11:59 p.m. EST on Friday, Feb. 2.
- International media without U.S. citizenship must apply by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 19.
