NASA, SpaceX Invite Media to Crew-8 Mission Launch to Space Station

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-8 members, (from left) Alexander Grebenkin from Roscosmos; Michael Barratt, Matthew Dominick, and Jeanette Epps, all NASA astronauts, are pictured training inside the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft in Hawthorne, California. SpaceX

Media accreditation now is open for the launch of NASA’s eighth rotational mission of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon Endeavour spacecraft that will carry astronauts to the International Space Station for a science expedition. This mission is part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program.

Launch of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-8 mission is targeted for no earlier than mid-February from Launch Complex 39A at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The launch will carry NASA astronauts Matthew Dominick, commander; Michael Barratt, pilot; and Jeanette Epps, mission specialist; along with Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin, mission specialist. This is the first spaceflight for Dominick, Epps, and Grebenkin, and the third spaceflight for Barratt.

Following a short handover period, astronauts from NASA’s SpaceX Crew-7 mission are scheduled for return to Earth aboard their SpaceX Dragon Endurance spacecraft.

Media accreditation deadlines for the Crew-8 launch are as follows:

U.S. media and U.S. citizens representing international media organizations must apply by 11:59 p.m. EST on Friday, Feb. 2.

International media without U.S. citizenship must apply by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 19.

All accreditation requests must be submitted online at:

https://media.ksc.nasa.gov

NASA’s media accreditation policy is online. For questions about accreditation or special logistical requests, please email: ksc-media-accreditat@mail.nasa.gov. Requests for space for satellite trucks, tents, or electrical connections are due by Monday, Feb. 12.

For other questions, please contact NASA Kennedy’s newsroom: at 321-867-2468.

Para obtener información sobre cobertura en español en el Centro Espacial Kennedy o si desea solicitar entrevistas en español, comuníquese con Antonia Jaramillo: 321-501-8425, o Messod Bendayan: 256-930-1371.

For launch coverage and more information about the mission, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/commercialcrew

News Media Contacts:

Joshua Finch

Headquarters, Washington

202-358-1100

joshua.a.finch@nasa.gov

Steve Siceloff / Danielle Sempsrott

Kennedy Space Center, Fla.

321-867-2468

steven.p.siceloff@nasa.gov / danielle.c.sempsrott@nasa.gov

Leah Cheshier

Johnson Space Center, Houston

281-483-5111

leah.d.cheshier@nasa.gov