NASA Sets Coverage for SpaceX 32nd Station Resupply Launch, Arrival

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the company’s Dragon spacecraft atop, stands at Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Nov. 4, 2024, in preparation for the agency’s SpaceX 31st Commercial Resupply Services mission to the International Space Station. Credit: SpaceX

NASA and SpaceX are targeting 4:15 a.m. EDT, Monday, April 21, for the next launch to deliver science investigations, supplies, and equipment to the International Space Station. This is the 32nd SpaceX commercial resupply services mission to the orbiting laboratory for the agency.

Filled with more than 6,400 pounds of supplies, a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft on a Falcon 9 rocket will lift off from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Live launch coverage will begin at 3:55 a.m. on NASA+. Learn how to watch NASA content through a variety of platforms.

NASA’s coverage of Dragon’s arrival to the orbital outpost will begin at 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, April 22, on NASA+. The spacecraft will dock autonomously to the zenith port of the space station’s Harmony module.

Along with food and essential equipment for the crew, Dragon is delivering a variety of science experiments, including a demonstration of refined maneuvers for free-floating robots. Dragon also carries an enhanced air quality monitoring system that could protect crew members on exploration missions to the Moon and Mars, and two atomic clocks to examine fundamental physics concepts such as relativity and test worldwide synchronization of precision timepieces.

The Dragon spacecraft is scheduled to remain at the space station until May, when it will depart and return to Earth with research and cargo, splashing down off the coast of California.

NASA’s mission coverage is as follows (all times Eastern and subject to change based on real-time operations):

Wednesday, April 16

1 p.m. – International Space Station National Lab Science Webinar with the following participants:

Jennifer Buchli, chief scientist, NASA’s International Space Station Program

Michael Roberts, chief scientific officer, International Space Station National Lab

Claire Fortenberry, research aerospace engineer, NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland

Yupeng Chen, co-founder, Eascra Biotech

Mari Anne Snow, CEO, Eascra Biotech

Maj. Travis Tubbs, U.S. Air Force Academy

Heath Mills, co-founder, Rhodium Scientific

Sarah Wyatt, researcher, Ohio University

Media who wish to participate must register for Zoom access no later than one hour before the start of the webinar.

Audio of the teleconference will stream live on the International Space Station National Lab website.

Friday, April 18

3 p.m. – Prelaunch media teleconference (no earlier than one hour after completion of the Launch Readiness Review) with the following participants:

Zebulon Scoville, deputy manager, Transportation Integration Office, NASA’s International Space Station Program

Jennifer Buchli, chief scientist, NASA’s International Space Station Program

Sarah Walker, director, Dragon Mission Management, SpaceX

Jimmy Taeger, launch weather officer, 45th Weather Squadron, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

Media who wish to participate by phone must request dial-in information by 5 p.m. Thursday, April 17, by emailing Kennedy’s newsroom at: ksc-media-accreditat@mail.nasa.gov.

Audio of the teleconference will stream live on the agency’s website.

Monday, April 21:

3:55 a.m. – Launch coverage begins on NASA+.

4:15 a.m. – Launch

Tuesday, April 22:

6:45 a.m. – Arrival coverage begins on NASA+.

8:20 a.m. – Docking

NASA website launch coverage

Launch day coverage of the mission will be available on the NASA website. Coverage will include live streaming and blog updates beginning no earlier than 3:55 a.m., April 21, as the countdown milestones occur. On-demand streaming video on NASA+ and photos of the launch will be available shortly after liftoff. For questions about countdown coverage, contact the NASA Kennedy newsroom at 321-867-2468. Follow countdown coverage on our International Space Station blog for updates.

Attend Launch Virtually

Members of the public can register to attend this launch virtually. NASA’s virtual guest program for this mission also includes curated launch resources, notifications about related opportunities or changes, and a stamp for the NASA virtual guest passport following launch.

Learn more about the commercial resupply mission at:

https://www.nasa.gov/mission/nasas-spacex-crs-32/

-end-

