NASA Selects Marshall Logistics Support Services II Contractor

Credit: NASA

NASA has awarded the MSFC Logistics Support Services II (MLSS II) contract to Akima Global Logistics, LLC to provide logistics support services at the agency’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

The performance-based indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract has a maximum potential value of $96.3 million. The contract begins on Sunday, Sept. 1 with a one-year base period, followed by one-year option periods that may be exercised at NASA’s discretion.

Under the competitive 8(a) contract, the company will be responsible for providing logistics services supporting NASA Marshall’s institutional operational framework. The logistics support services provided through contractor support cover the areas of management, disposal operations, equipment, mail, transportation, life cycle logistics, supply chains, and other specialty services.

