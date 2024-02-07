NASA Selects Agencywide Acquisition Support Services Contractor

NASA has selected 8(a) vendor Seventh Sense Consulting LLC of Woodbridge, Virginia, to provide acquisition support services for non-inherently governmental functions across the agency.

The contractor will provide services agencywide, including document development support, procurement administrative services, acquisition policy support, procurement operations support, procurement source selection support, cost/pricing support, and contract closeout support. The latter will be performed at all NASA centers, and the acquisition support may be performed at any NASA center, either on-site, off-site, or hybrid.

This award will result in a single-award blanket purchase agreement to an 8(a) small business. The maximum contract value is about $77.5 million. A one-year base period begins on Friday, March 1. The contract includes up to four one-year options with the potential to extend services through Aug. 31, 2029.

