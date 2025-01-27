NASA Invites Media to Pre-Super Bowl Tours at New Orleans Facility

NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans, includes 43 acres of manufacturing space under one roof — a space large enough to contain more than 31 professional football fields. Credit: NASA

Media are invited to visit NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans between Tuesday, Feb. 4, and Thursday, Feb. 6, ahead of Super Bowl LIX for an inside look at America’s rocket factory, as well as interview agency experts.

During this behind-the-scenes visit, media will tour NASA’s location for the manufacturing and production of large-scale space structures and see hardware that will carry astronauts back to the Moon as part of the Artemis campaign.

Registered members of the media will have the opportunity to:

Capture images and video of hardware NASA Michoud is building for the SLS (Space Launch System) rocket, Orion spacecraft, and SLS exploration upper stage for the agency’s Artemis campaign.

Tour special locations around NASA Michoud, one of the largest facilities in the world, with 43 acres of manufacturing space under one roof — a space large enough to contain more than 31 professional football fields.

Learn about NASA’s state-of-the-art manufacturing and welding equipment — including the world’s largest friction-stir welding tool.

Media must RSVP no later than 6 p.m. EST, Thursday, Jan. 30, to Jonathan Deal at: jonathan.e.deal@nasa.gov and Craig Betbeze at: craig.c.betbeze@nasa.gov. Please indicate a preferred date to visit between Feb. 4 and Feb. 6. This event is open to U.S. media. NASA’s media accreditation policy is available online.

Through Artemis, NASA will send astronauts to explore the Moon for scientific discovery, economic benefits, and to build the foundation for the first crewed missions to Mars.

Learn more about NASA’s Artemis campaign:

https://www.nasa.gov/artemis

