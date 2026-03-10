NASA Invites Media to 63rd Annual Goddard Space Science Symposium

Media are invited to attend the 63rd annual Goddard Space Science Symposium, taking place Thursday, March 12, and Friday, March 13, at the National Housing Center in Washington. The event also will be streamed online.

Organized by the American Astronautical Society (AAS) in conjunction with NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, the symposium gathers experts across NASA, other government agencies, industry, policy, and academia to discuss the latest breakthroughs in space science and space exploration at large while helping determine the collective path forward.

This year’s theme, “Advancing an Integrated Space Enterprise,” explores the burgeoning capabilities in the public and private sectors and how they accelerate current priorities, including the exploration of the Moon and Mars.

“The business of exploration is more integrated than ever,” said Stephanie Getty, co-chair of the symposium planning committee and NASA Goddard’s acting director of sciences and exploration. “Gathering the leading minds together in this setting is vital in our cooperative efforts to chart the course ahead and achieve our ambitious objectives.”

On March 12, AAS President Ron Birk will deliver opening remarks, and NASA Deputy Associate Administrator Casey Swails will serve as opening speaker followed by a panel on advancing next-generation capabilities in space. Additional panels will discuss joint-use solutions across the space enterprise; navigation, communication, science, and exploration from the Moon to Mars; accelerating commercial space solutions; and space policy in 2026. Chris Scolese, director of the National Reconnaissance Office, is scheduled to be the day’s keynote speaker, and Steve Isakowitz, former president and CEO of The Aerospace Corporation, will be the luncheon speaker. NASA Goddard’s Kelsey Young, science flight operations lead for the Artemis Internal Science Team, will also provide remarks.

On March 13, Cynthia Simmons, NASA Goddard acting center director, will deliver opening remarks. The day’s panels will focus on the latest developments on Capitol Hill, space weather, and space science as it relates to the economy and national security. Nicola Fox, associate administrator of the NASA Science Mission Directorate, will close out the symposium as the luncheon speaker.

