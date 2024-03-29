NASA Awards Safety, Mission Assurance Engineering Contract

NASA has selected Science Applications International Corporation of Reston, Virginia, for safety and mission assurance support at the agency’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, and White Sands Test Facility in New Mexico.

The Safety and Mission Assurance Engineering Contract III (SMAEC) is an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with the ability to issue cost-plus-award-fee and fixed price task orders. The contract begins June 1 with a five-year base period, followed by two one-year options, with possible extensions of services through November 2031. The total maximum value of the contract is approximately $494 million.

The contract will provide safety, reliability, and quality engineering, as well as quality and software assurance support for NASA programs and projects in deep space including the Orion spacecraft, Gateway lunar space station, and Extravehicular Activity and Human Surface Mobility, as well as the Commercial Crew, Commercial Low Earth Orbit Development, International Space Station, and Human Research Programs.

Services also may be provided at other NASA centers, U.S. government facilities, contractor or subcontractor locations, or vendor facilities as provided in the statement of work, or as specified in the issued task orders.

Abbey Donaldson

Headquarters, Washington

202-358-1600

abbey.a.donaldson@nasa.gov

Kelly Humphries

Johnson Space Center, Houston

281-483-5111

kelly.o.humphries@nasa.gov