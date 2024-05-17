NASA Awards Contracts for Rapid Spacecraft Acquisition Services

NASA has selected four companies to provide spacecraft and related services, including acquiring spacecraft components and equipment, in support of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

The multiple awards, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity base contracts, are firm-fixed-price with a total combined value of $6 billion. These multi-agency contracts may support other NASA centers and federal agencies. The performance period is through Aug. 31, 2025, with the potential to extend the effective ordering period until Aug. 31, 2030. The spacecraft designs, related items, and services may be tailored, as needed, to meet the unique needs of each mission.

The following companies have been awarded the Rapid Spacecraft Acquisition IV (Rapid IV) On-Ramp III contract:

ARGOTEC Inc., of Largo, Maryland

Blue Canyon Technologies LLC, of Lafayette, Colorado

General Atomics, of San Diego, California

Kongsberg NanoAvionics US LLC, of Riverdale, Maryland

The Rapid IV contract includes an “on ramp” feature, which allows for the original solicitation to be periodically re-opened to give new vendors the opportunity to propose flight proven spacecraft designs. On ramps also give vendors already awarded a Rapid IV contract the opportunity to propose additional flight-proven spacecraft designs and/or update their existing catalog designs.

Primarily, the work will be performed at the contractor’s facilities. Additional work will be required at the government launch site.

