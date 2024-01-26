NASA Awards Contract for Aviation, Railroad Safety Reporting Systems

NASA

NASA has awarded a contract to Booz Allen Hamilton Inc. of McLean, Virginia, for the maintenance and operation of incident reporting programs and continuing development to improve current and future reporting systems.

The Aviation Safety Reporting System and Related Systems award is a cost-plus-fixed-fee indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract managed by the Human Systems Integration Division at NASA’s Ames Research Center in California’s Silicon Valley.

The contract will support NASA’s Aviation Safety Reporting System and the agency’s Confidential Close Call Reporting System (C3RS). The award for continuation of work includes a 60-day phase-in period beginning Friday, Feb. 9, a two-year base period beginning April 9, followed by a two-year and a one-year option ending on April 8, 2029. The potential total value of the contract is roughly $38.4 million.

The Aviation Safety Reporting System, managed out of NASA Ames on behalf of the Federal Aviation Administration, collects voluntarily submitted aviation safety incident and situation reports and alerts the FAA to related hazards. The group also works to diagnose the underlying causes of each reported event. The C3RS railroad reporting system, also managed by Ames, collects and analyzes reports on unsafe conditions or events in the railroad industry to help prevent more serious incidents in the future.

Work performed under the contract will be conducted at Booz Allen Hamilton’s facilities in Sunnyvale, California, may include development of additional related systems by providing maintenance and operation of voluntary, independent, and confidential incident reporting programs.

Abbey Donaldson

Headquarters, Washington

202-358-1600

abbey.a.donaldson@nasa.gov

Hillary Smith

Ames Research Center, Silicon Valley, Calif.

650-604-4789

hillary.smith@nasa.gov