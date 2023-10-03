Welcome to the new NASA website. We’re working to continuously improve your web experience. If you don't find what you are looking for, give feedback.

News Media Invited To Preview NASA Langley’s Open House

Sondra Woodward

Oct 03, 2023
RELEASE23-001

Langley Research Center

A NASA employee wears an astronaut suit and stands on bright green and freshly cut grass in front of the welcome sign at NASA Langley Research Center. The welcome sign features a large, blue globe with the NASA insiginia on it and text on a long stone ridge that reads "Langley Research Center." Flowers line the edge of the stone ridge.
NASA’s “Spacey Casey” welcomes visitors to NASA Langley Research Center.
NASA

HAMPTON, Virginia – NASA Langley Research Center invites members of the media to join Director Clayton P. Turner Oct. 16 for a preview of the 2023 Open House. This special tour will highlight some of Langley’s facilities and work in space, aeronautics and Earth science that the public can expect to see during the center’s Open House on Oct. 21.

Media preview schedule:

  • 8:30 – Arrive at Langley, meet at Badge and Pass for escort to the Integrated Engineering Services Building (IESB)
  • 9:00 – Welcome from Center Director Clayton Turner, who will also lead the tour
  • 9:15 – Board bus
  • 9:30 – Visit the National Transonic Facility (NTF)
  • 10:30 – Visit Buildings 1148/Structures and Materials Lab and 1293/Structural Dynamics Test Laboratory
  • 11:30 – Visit Building 1244/Aircraft Hangar
  • 12:30 – Return to IESB

Media outlets wishing to participate must contact Sondra Woodward at 757-848-7690 no later than noon, Friday, Oct. 13. Media must arrive no later than 8:30 a.m. at the Badge and Pass Office to receive their badges. 

Attendees are not required to stay for the duration of the tour, and arrangements will be made for those who want to leave early.

For media:

Images: https://www.nasa.gov/langley/images

Video: https://www.nasa.gov/langley/videos

2017 Open House video

Additional resources:

Attractions: https://oh.larc.nasa.gov/oh/openhouse/#activities

Parking: https://oh.larc.nasa.gov/oh/openhouse/parking/

FAQ: https://oh.larc.nasa.gov/oh/openhouse/faq/

Map: https://oh.larc.nasa.gov/oh/openhouse/map/

