In Space Production Applications News

Jun 28, 2024
Technological innovations make headlines every day, and NASA’s In Space Production Applications (InSPA) Portfolio of awards are driving these innovations into the future. InSPA awards help U.S. companies demonstrate in-space manufacturing of their products and move them to market, propelling U.S. industry toward the development of a sustainable, scalable, and profitable non-NASA demand for services and products manufactured in the microgravity environment of low Earth orbit for use on Earth.

A Meta-Analysis of Semiconductor Materials Fabricated in Microgravity (June 26, 2024)


ISSRDC Announces “Steps to Space” Session to Educate Future Researchers (June 27, 2024)


Innovation in Focus: Technology Development (June 13, 2024)


Optical Fiber Production – Science in Space: March 2024 (March 25, 2024)


ISS National Lab Releases In Space Production Applications Funding Opportunity (March 6, 2024)


NASA Aims to Boost In Space Production Applications (May 15, 2023)


White Paper: The Benefits of Semiconductor Manufacturing in Low-Earth Orbit for Terrestrial Use (November 9, 2023)


Station InSPA: The Next Industrial Revolution? (September 1, 2022)

