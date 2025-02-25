Suggested Searches

NASA Prepares Gateway Lunar Space Station for Journey to Moon

Jacqueline Minerd

Public Affairs Specialist

Feb 25, 2025
Article

Assembly is underway for Gateway's Power and Propulsion Element, the module that will power the lunar space station's journey to and around the Moon as part of NASA’s Artemis campaign.

A side view of the Power and Propulsion Element for Gateway in a cleanroom at Maxar Space Systems in Palo Alto, California. The spacecraft is tilted at an angle, revealing a gold-colored tank housed inside the large cylindrical structure. The exterior is lined with wiring and connectors. Technicians in cleanroom attire work below.
The Propulsion Bus Module of Gateway’s Power and Propulsion Element undergoes assembly and installations at Maxar Space Systems in Palo Alto, California.
NASA’s Artemis IV astronauts will be the first to inhabit the Gateway lunar space station, opening the door to greater exploration of the Moon and paving the way to Mars. Gateway’s Power and Propulsion Element, which will make the station the most powerful solar electric spacecraft ever flown, takes shape at Maxar Space Systems. In lunar orbit, Gateway will allow NASA to conduct unique science and exploration while preparing astronauts to go to the Red Planet.

Technicians install key hardware on the element’s Propulsion Bus Module following installation of both electric propulsion and chemical propulsion control modules. The image highlights a propellant tank exposed on the right, positioned within the central cylinder of the element.  

The Power and Propulsion Element will launch with Gateway’s HALO (Habitation and Logistics Outpost) ahead of NASA’s Artemis IV mission. During Artemis IV, V, and VI, international crews of astronauts will assemble the lunar space station around the Moon and embark on expeditions to the Moon’s South Pole region.

The Power and Propulsion Element is managed out of NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland and built by Maxar Space Systems in Palo Alto, California.

Gateway is an international collaboration to establish humanity’s first lunar space station as a central component of the Artemis architecture designed to return humans to the Moon for scientific discovery and chart a path for the first human missions to Mars.

An artist’s rendering of the Gateway lunar space station, including its Power and Propulsion Element, shown here with its solar arrays deployed. Gateway will launch its initial elements to lunar orbit ahead of the Artemis IV mission.
NASA/Alberto Bertolin
Artist's rendering of the Gateway lunar space station in its initial stage, featuring the Habitation and Logistics Outpost (HALO) joined with the Power and Propulsion Element (PPE). PPE is depicted using its Solar Electric Propulsion (SEP) system, with blue plumes of ionized xenon gas streaming from the spacecraft. The Moon and Earth are visible in the background.
An artist’s rendering of Gateway with the Power and Propulsion Element’s advanced thrusters propelling the lunar space station to the Moon.
Learn More About Gateway

