Earth to Gateway: Electric Field Tests Enhance Lunar Communication

Learn how engineers at NASA's Johnson Space Center are using electric field testing to optimize communications for the Gateway space station that will support Artemis exploration of the Moon.

An artist’s rendering of NASA’s Gateway space station in lunar orbit, featuring the Power and Propulsion Element (PPE) and Habitation and Logistics Outpost (HALO), left, and a photograph of an antenna undergoing testing in an anechoic chamber at NASA’s Johnson Space Center, right. NASA/Robert Markowitz

Engineers at NASA’s Johnson Space Center recently began electric field testing on representative communications hardware for Gateway, humanity’s first space station to orbit the Moon.

An orbiting laboratory for deep space science and a staging ground for lunar exploration, Gateway will help NASA and its international partners establish a sustained human presence on and around the Moon in preparation for the next giant leap – human exploration of Mars.

High-gain antennas are an important component of Gateway’s communication and tracking system that connects operations across the vast distances of the lunar South Pole region, to Gateway in orbit around the Moon, to Earth, and back again.

NASA is conducting rigorous testing on the electric field levels radiated by the antennas to ensure safe and efficient communication and to avoid any interference with Gateway’s crew and equipment. By validating simulation models to accurately predict electric field levels, NASA can establish precise safety zones around the K/Ka-band parabolic reflector antennas to protect astronauts and hardware without sacrificing high-rate communications.

During the meticulous testing process, engineers use electric field and waveguide probes, which measure the strength and quality of electromagnetic signals, to scan the near fields of a representative high-gain antenna. Robotic arms and optical tracking systems provide the precise measurements needed for model validation. The testing is being conducted in an anechoic chamber, a specialized room that provides a controlled environment for measurements of electromagnetic waves.

“We are sharpening our pencil in conducting model validation measurements – ensuring high accuracy in the analysis of electric fields radiated by the high-gain antennas on Gateway,” said Timothy Kennedy, one of the NASA engineers overseeing the tests. “This enables reduced margins on antenna masking needed to protect equipment and crew, while maximizing communication coverage.”

Findings are expected to enhance NASA’s understanding of the electric field levels emitted by Gateway’s antennas and inform critical decisions for operating them safely during Artemis missions, ensuring that Gateway is a safe home for astronauts around the Moon.