Studying Arctic Ice

In this image from July 12, 2011, crew from the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy retrieve a supply canister dropped by parachute during the Impacts of Climate on Ecosystems and Chemistry of the Arctic Pacific Environment, or ICESCAPE, mission.

ICESCAPE was a multi-year project sponsored by NASA to determine the impact of climate change upon the health of the Arctic Ocean. The bulk of the research took place in the Beaufort and Chukchi seas in summer 2010 and 2011.

Image Credit: NASA/Kathryn Hansen