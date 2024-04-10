Suggested Searches

1 min read

Sometimes Getting the Perfect Picture Really Is Rocket Science

Goddard Digital Team

Apr 10, 2024
Image Article
Cindy Fuentes Rosal, wearing a light-blue jacket with the words "Rocket Scientist" in white on the back, faces away from the camera with her hand in the air. In the background is a sounding rocket launching from a launch pad with a thick white trail of smoke underneath.

NASA Engineer Cindy Fuentes Rosal waves goodbye to a Black Brant IX sounding rocket launching from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia during the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. The rocket was part of a series of three launches for the Atmospheric Perturbations around Eclipse Path (APEP) mission to study the disturbances in the electrified region of Earth’s atmosphere known as the ionosphere created when the Moon eclipses the Sun. The rockets launched before, during, and after peak local eclipse time on the Eastern Shore of Virginia.

Photo Credit: NASA/Chris Pirner

Share

Details

Last Updated
Apr 10, 2024
Editor
Jamie Adkins

Related Terms