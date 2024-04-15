Seeing the Solar Eclipse from 223,000 Miles Away

This spectacular image showing the Moon’s shadow on Earth’s surface was acquired during a 20-second period starting at 2:59 p.m. EDT (18:59:19 UTC) on April 8, 2024, by NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter. NASA/Goddard/Arizona State University

NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) captured the April 8, 2024, solar eclipse from hundreds of thousands of miles away. The camera suite aboard the LRO usually retrieves high resolution black and white images of the Moon’s surface; these images provide knowledge of polar illumination conditions, identify potential resources, hazards, and enable safe landing site selection. To take an image of Earth, the LRO has to rapidly rotate to build up the image.

Image Credit: NASA/Goddard/Arizona State University