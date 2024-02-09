Rahul Ramachandran Essay Published on NASA’s EarthData

January 29, 2024 / Earth Science

Rahul Ramachandran (ST11) wrote his American Geophysical Union (AGU) Leptoukh lecture as an essay titled “From petabytes to Insights: Tackling Earth Science’s Scaling Problem ”. While Ramachandran was unable to present at AGU, the essay was published on NASA EarthData website (https://www.earthdata.nasa.gov/learn/articles/2023-leptoukh-lecture-essay).

The essay addresses the challenge of scaling in Earth science due to increasing data volumes. Ramachandran discusses the integration of Artificial Intelligence into informatics as a potential solution to these challenges. He reflects on his journey in informatics and emphasizes the importance of managing the science data life cycle effectively in the face of ever-growing data volumes, advocating for innovative approaches to support the research life cycle.