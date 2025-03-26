Suggested Searches

Norman Rockwell Commemorates Gemini Program with Grissom and Young

Monika Luabeya

Mar 26, 2025
A painting by Norman Rockwell shows technicians in white jumpsuits (far left and far right) helping two astronauts (middle) in their spacesuits. Behind them is a large rectangular machine with wires, dials, and switches. The wall behind them and the floor are both shades of yellow. Norman Rockwell's signature is at bottom right.
In his painting called Grissom and Young, American painter and illustrator Norman Rockwell captures technicians helping NASA astronauts John Young and Gus Grissom suit up for the first flight of the Gemini program in March 1965. NASA loaned Norman Rockwell a Gemini spacesuit to make this painting as accurate as possible.

Since its beginning, NASA has used the power of art to communicate the extraordinary aspects of its missions in a way that connects uniquely with humanity. NASA’s original art program, started in 1962 under the direction of Administrator James Webb, included a diverse collection of works from artists such as Rockwell, Andy Warhol, and Annie Leibovitz.

Image credit: Norman Rockwell