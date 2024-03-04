NASA Leaders Participate in Annual Stennis Day at the Capitol

NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei speaks the night before Stennis Day at the Capitol during a reception hosted by Partners for Stennis & Michoud on Feb. 28 in Jackson, Mississippi. Vande Hei returned from a record stay on the International Space Station in 2022 following 355 days in space. Partners for Stennis & Michoud are volunteers of Mississippi and Louisiana citizens who advocate for space, Earth, and ocean exploration. The group is composed of chambers of commerce members, economic development foundations, businesses, educational institutions, local governments, community groups, and individual citizens. NASA/Danny Nowlin NASA Stennis Acting Center Director John Bailey addresses members of the Mississippi Senate during Stennis Day at the Capitol on Feb. 29. Also shown are (l to r): NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei, Sen. Angela Hill, Sen. Joel R. Carter Jr., and Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann in back left. NASA/Danny Nowlin NASA Stennis Acting Center Director John Bailey, NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei, and NASA Shared Service Center Acting Executive Director Ken Newton meet with Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (left) as part of Stennis Day at the Capitol in Jackson, Mississippi on Feb. 29. NASA/Danny Nowlin Shown left to right is NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, and NASA Stennis Acting Center Director John Bailey with a plaque presented to the governor for Mississippi’s support of NASA Stennis. The plaque shows a picture of activities from NASA Stennis and the Mississippi flag flown aboard Artemis I, the maiden flight of NASA’s SLS (Space Launch System) for human deep space exploration. Prior to the successful launch of Artemis I, NASA Stennis conducted a historic Green Run test series of the SLS core stage and four RS-25 engines. NASA/Danny Nowlin NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei speaks with Mississippi House of Representatives during Stennis Day at the Capitol on Feb. 29. NASA Stennis Associate Director Rodney McKellip, NASA Shared Service Center Acting Executive Director Ken Newton, and Mississippi Speaker of the House Jason White are also pictured. NASA/Danny Nowlin NASA Stennis Safety and Mission Assurance Director Gary Benton speaks with students serving as legislative pages on Feb. 29 at the NASA booth in the rotunda of the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson, Mississippi, during Stennis Day at the Capitol activities. NASA/Danny Nowlin NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei is pictured with children visiting the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson, Mississippi, on Feb. 29 as NASA attended Stennis Day at the Capitol. Not since the Apollo era has there been a space mission to be embraced by the next generation – the Artemis Generation. Through Artemis, NASA will establish the foundation for long-term scientific exploration at the Moon, land the first woman, first person of color, and first international partner astronaut on the lunar surface, and prepare for human expeditions to Mars for the benefit of all. NASA/Danny Nowlin NASA Stennis Acting Center Director John Bailey talks with Mississippi Speaker Pro Tempore Manly Barton during Stennis Day at the Capitol on Feb. 29 in Jackson, Mississippi. NASA/Danny Nowlin

Leaders from NASA’s Stennis Space Center and NASA Shared Services Center visit Jackson, Mississippi, in late February to share site updates with state leaders during the annual Stennis Day at the Capitol. NASA Stennis is on the front line of the next great era of human space exploration as NASA explores the secrets of the universe for the benefit of all. The south Mississippi center tests propulsion systems and engines helping power Artemis missions on the SLS (Space Launch System) rocket to deep space. Through Artemis, NASA will establish the foundation for long-term scientific exploration at the Moon, land the first woman, first person of color, and first international partner astronaut on the lunar surface, and prepare for human expeditions to Mars. Moving forward, NASA Stennis is working to accelerate the exploration and commercialization of space, innovate to benefit NASA and industry, and leverage assets to stimulate the economy and enhance national security.