NASA Interns at Johnson’s Rock Yard

In this image from May 22, 2023, a NASA intern uses an augmented reality headset to test out heads-up display technology being developed for future Artemis missions. This technology was created as part of the NASA Spacesuit User Interface Technologies for Students, or SUITS, design challenge in which college students from across the country help design user interface solutions for future spaceflight needs.

Today marks the beginning of NASA’s Spring 2024 internship season; across the country, hundreds of interns are joining the Artemis Generation and contributing to the agency’s mission of exploring the universe for the benefit of all.

The deadline for Summer 2024 internship applications is Feb. 2. Learn more and apply at intern.nasa.gov.

Image Credit: NASA/James Blair