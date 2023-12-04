NASA Administrator Bill Nelson Participates in Space Agencies Leaders’ Summit at COP 28

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson participated in the first-ever Space Agencies Leaders’ Summit at COP 28 in Dubai, UAE, on Dec. 4, 2023. At the summit, organized by the UAE Space Agency, Nelson underscored the importance of sharing climate data transparently and openly with the world.

Leaders from two dozen space agencies discussed enhancing data sharing between established and emerging space nations, strengthening climate research by allocating resources and funding towards climate research initiatives within the space sector, supporting climate monitoring initiatives by establishing new programs, and promoting sustainable space operations by minimizing the environmental impact of space operations.

The summit ended with participants adopting a pledge to enhance space-based climate initiatives to transform and accelerate climate action to meet the commitments outlined in the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Image Credit: COP 28/Stuart Wilson