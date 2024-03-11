Moon and Sun Over Wyoming

NASA/Joel Kowsky

The Moon passes in front of the Sun in this Aug. 21, 2017, image taken at the point of the maximum partial eclipse. This photo was taken near Banner, Wyoming, where a partial eclipse was visible. However, a narrow portion of the contiguous United States from Lincoln Beach, Oregon to Charleston, South Carolina saw a total solar eclipse.

On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will cross North America, passing over Mexico, the United States, and Canada. A total solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, completely blocking the face of the Sun. The sky will darken as if it were dawn or dusk.

See the path of the eclipse and how to safely watch it. If you’re not in the path of the eclipse, watch with NASA from anywhere in the world. We will provide live broadcast coverage on April 8 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. EDT (1700 to 2000 UTC).

Image Credit: NASA/Joel Kowsky