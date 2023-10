iss070e003191 (Oct. 12, 2023) — Expedition 70 Flight Engineers (from left) Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara, both from NASA, pose for a portrait in front of the International Space Station’s Cold Atom Lab. The physics research device observes the quantum behavior of atoms chilled to about one ten billionth of a degree above absolute zero — much colder than the average temperature of deep space.

NASA