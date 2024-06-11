Celebrating Pride at NASA’s Ames Research Center

NASA/Don Richey

The Intersex Progress Pride flag (beneath the American flag) flies in front of the Administration Building at NASA’s Ames Research Center in California’s Silicon Valley on June 5, 2024, to commemorate LGBTQI+ Pride Month. This is the first time the flag has flown at any NASA center.

We celebrate and honor the LGBTQI+ members of our NASA community and recognize the continued work to be done to create an inclusive, welcoming, and supportive environment.

Image Credit: NASA/Don Richey