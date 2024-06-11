Suggested Searches

Celebrating Pride at NASA’s Ames Research Center

Monika Luabeya

Jun 11, 2024
Three silver flagpoles are in front of a building with the words "Ames Research Center" on it. On the left pole is the California state flag. On the middle flagpole are, from top to bottom, the American flag and the Intersex Progress Pride flag. The Intersex Progress Pride flag has a purple circle on a yellow triangle, a five-stripe chevron with colors representing LGBTQI+ people of color and the transgender community, and rainbow stripes. Finally, on the right flagpole, is the NASA flag.
NASA/Don Richey

The Intersex Progress Pride flag (beneath the American flag) flies in front of the Administration Building at NASA’s Ames Research Center in California’s Silicon Valley on June 5, 2024, to commemorate LGBTQI+ Pride Month. This is the first time the flag has flown at any NASA center.

We celebrate and honor the LGBTQI+ members of our NASA community and recognize the continued work to be done to create an inclusive, welcoming, and supportive environment.

Image Credit: NASA/Don Richey