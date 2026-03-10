Suggested Searches

1 min read

Celebrating NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter’s 20th Anniversary: Crater Near Sirenum Fossae

Monika Luabeya

Monika Luabeya

Mar 10, 2026
Image Article
An impact crater with a sharp rim seen from above. Most of the landscape is orange, while the steep inner slope on the north side of the crater is a deep blue-black.
NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona

NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) captures a detailed view of a relatively fresh crater in this image released on June 3, 2015. The crater has a sharp rim and well-preserved ejecta. The steep inner slopes are carved by gullies and include possible recurring slope lineae on the equator-facing slopes. This crater is monitored for changes over time.

For 20 years, MRO has sought out the history of water on Mars with its science instruments. In that time, it has sent back important data that will help us when future astronauts land on the planet and explore it.

