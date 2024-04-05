Astronauts Protect Their Eyes with Eclipse Glasses

NASA/Aubrey Gemignani

While visiting NASA Headquarters in Washington on March 19, 2024, astronauts Stephen Bowen, left, Frank Rubio, Warren Hoburg, and UAE (United Arab Emirates) astronaut Sultan Alneyadi, right, posed for a photo wearing solar viewing glasses (“eclipse glasses”). Eclipse glasses with the ISO 12312-2 international standard or a safe handheld solar viewer are a must-have to look directly at the Sun during the eclipse before or after totality—the brief period where the Moon completely blocks the Sun’s face. Viewing any part of the bright Sun through a camera lens, binoculars, or a telescope without a special-purpose solar filter secured over the front of the optics will instantly cause severe eye injury.

NASA will have live coverage of the total solar eclipse, beginning at 1 p.m. EDT.

Image Credit: NASA/Aubrey Gemignani