Astronaut Suni Williams Prepares for Crew Flight Test

NASA/Frank Micheaux

NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test astronaut Suni Williams gives a thumbs up during a mission dress rehearsal on Friday, April 26, 2024, at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Williams was selected as an astronaut by NASA in 1998 and has been aboard the International Space Station twice. She is set to return to the space station for a third time, traveling aboard Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft as pilot. NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore will also be aboard as commander. Starliner is scheduled to liftoff atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Space Launch Complex-41 at nearby Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 10:34 p.m. ET Monday, May 6. NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test is one of the final flight tests for Starliner on its road to certification.

Image Credit: NASA/Frank Micheaux