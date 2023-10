iss070e000004 (Sept. 27, 2023) — NASA astronaut and Expedition 70 Flight Engineer Jasmin Moghbeli participates in virtual reality spacewalk training using SAFER, or Simplified Aid for EVA Rescue. Attached to the spacesuits, the device allows astronauts to safely return to the station if they were to become untethered. Using a VR headset mimics this environment, allowing astronauts to be “outside” the station while tracking movements of their hands and bodies during training.

