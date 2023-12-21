Suggested Searches

Artemis II Crew Visits White House

Monika Luabeya

Dec 21, 2023
Four astronauts, wearing blue jackets and black pants, pose for a photo at the White House in front of decorations like trees, wreaths, and boughs. The astronauts, members of the Artemis II mission, have their arms around each other's shoulders. Behind them are two flags, and a seal high on the wall that reads "Seal of the President of the United States."
Artemis II crew members (from left) CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jeremy Hansen and NASA astronauts Christina Koch, Victor Glover, and Reid Wiseman pose for a group photograph after their meetings with U.S. President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House on Dec. 14, 2023.

The crew will travel aboard NASA’s Orion spacecraft on a 10-day mission around the Moon, testing spacecraft systems for the first time with astronauts for long-term exploration and scientific discovery.

Image Credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls