An Orange Blue Moon

The headshot image of Monika Luabeya

Monika Luabeya

Oct 24, 2024
An orange full moon is the only thing you can see in this image. The sky is black, and the outline of some clouds are visible against the Moon.
Clouds curling around the full “blue” moon gives the night sky an eerie feel in this image from Aug. 19, 2024. As seen here, a blue moon is not actually blue; the third full moon in a season with four full Moons is called a “blue” moon.

Another moon will be visible in the sky the morning of Oct. 25: Jupiter’s icy moon Europa, the destination of NASA’s recently launched Europa Clipper, will be easily observable with binoculars on one side of Jupiter by itself.

Image credit: NASA/Ben Smegelsky