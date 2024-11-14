Suggested Searches

55 Years Ago: Apollo 12 Launches

Monika Luabeya

Nov 14, 2024
A white rocket lifts off from a launchpad, contrasting against the dark blue sky. A column of flames casts a bright light on the bottom of the image, highlighting white vapor spreading outward. An orange gantry is visible behind the rocket.
NASA

The Apollo 12 spacecraft launches from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida in this image from Nov. 14, 1969, with astronauts Charles Conrad Jr., Richard F. Gordon Jr., and Alan L. Bean aboard. During liftoff, the Saturn V rocket which carried the Apollo capsule was struck twice by lightning.

On Nov. 19, 1969, the lunar module landed on the Moon. About three hours after landing, Conrad emerged from the lunar module, becoming the third person to step on the Moon. He was followed by Bean.

Image credit: NASA