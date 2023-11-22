Suggested Searches

SaSa Learning Activities

Nov 22, 2023
Students of the 2022 SaSa class stand in a cockpit, learning from a NASA airman as part of a training module.
Module 1

  • The first module starts with a two-week introductory summer workshop at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) and Howard University Beltsville Campus research facility in Beltsville, Maryland
  • Immediately after the workshop, there is a one-week, hands-on training on remote sensing/satellite application to disaster monitoring (ex. smoke from forest fires, volcanic plumes, desert dust storms, chemical spills, tornadoes and hurricanes, etc.) using the Direct Broadcast System Antenna Receiving and Data Analyses System at Hampton University.

Module 2

  • Students participate in a three-week field deployment based out of the NASA Wallops Flight Facility, where participants will be involved in all aspects of a scientific field campaign; from detailed planning for achieving mission objectives to flying on NASA aircraft and assisting in instrument operation and field validation at selected sites.

Module 3

  • The final module is focused on processing and analyzing the collected field data and presenting early results to peers, mentors, and other stakeholders based at UMBC.
  • Participants are provided academic advisement and mentorship support until graduation, to help improve student retention and assure timely progress to graduation.

