NASA Glenn Director, NASA Astronaut Visit Pittsburgh

Kelly M. Matter

Dec 06, 2023
What do a rover, an astronaut, and a rally towel have in common? They all came together for a NASA-filled weekend in Pittsburgh on Dec. 2 and 3.  

Dr. Jimmy Kenyon, director of NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland, and NASA astronaut Woody Hoburg, who piloted NASA’s recent SpaceX Crew-6 mission to the International Space Station, met with students from Carnegie Mellon University. The students built the Iris lunar rover.  

Iris is one of several payloads scheduled to launch aboard Astrobotic’s Peregrine Mission One on United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan rocket later this month. The launch is part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative, which will help NASA study Earth’s nearest neighbor, the Moon.  

While in town, Hoburg received a warm welcome back from his 186-day journey in space by the Pittsburgh Steelers. The football team invited Hoburg to participate in the Terrible Towel Twirl. As a Pittsburgh native and lifelong Steelers fan, Hoburg jumped at the opportunity to lead his hometown crowd in the cheer. He also joined NASA Glenn’s public engagement team as they shared updates about NASA’s Artemis missions and more at an exhibit outside the stadium.   

NASA astronaut Woody Hoburg, wearing a blue NASA flight suit, smiles and holds a sign that reads: “I traveled to Acrisure Stadium from Space.” The football field and stands can be seen behind him in the background.
NASA astronaut Woody Hoburg may have won the award for longest distance traveled to Pittsburgh for the Dec. 3 Steelers game.
Credit: NASA
Astronaut Woody Hoburg, wearing a blue NASA flight suit and sunglasses, holds a yellow ceremonial towel at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. He is posing on the field in front of a large “Steelers” sign and stands filled with fans.
NASA astronaut Woody Hoburg holds a “Terrible Towel” that was flown in space aboard the International Space Station at the Dec. 3 Pittsburgh Steelers game.
Credit: NASA
NASA Glenn Center Director Dr. Jimmy Kenyon looks on from the NASA Glenn exhibit booth as astronaut Woody Hoburg takes a photo with a fan.
NASA Glenn Center Director Dr. Jimmy Kenyon looks on from the NASA Glenn exhibit booth as astronaut Woody Hoburg takes a photo with a fan and a Pittsburgh Steelers ceremonial towel.
Credit: NASA

